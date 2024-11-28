Ella helps Ireland CP team to bronze at the World Cup

KNOCKLYON native Ella Sherlock was recently part of the Ireland Women’s Cerebral Palsy team who claimed bronze at the IFCPF World Cup in Salou, reports James Ffrench.

Ireland played four games in as many days against the likes of Denmark, Australia and America and qualified for the third place play off against Japan where they won 6-1 and thus clinched a bronze finish.

Coached by Aisling Conway and Irene Hehir, the women’s side had only been up and running for over a year or so prior to the World Cup.

Ella Sherlock had been playing for Sacred Hearts and then the CP Development academy at the AUL Complex before being invited for trials for the Irish team.

Playing football is a brilliant outlet for those with the condition, including Ella, according to her mother Dawn Sherlock.

“There are two elements, they have to be more active to prevent their body tensing up and to do so in an enjoyable environment is easier rather than in a physio environment.”

“It’s great with their interaction with each other too.

“They make great friendships, even though they lost to Australia they got each other on Snapchat and Instagram and they swapped jerseys at the end of the game,” Sherlock added.

Aside from representing her country on the world stage and winning medals, Ella is doing her Leaving Cert at St Colmcille’s Community School in Knocklyon.

Whilst that will be the focus for the foreseeable, there is no doubt she along with her teammates will have one eye on the European Championships next year