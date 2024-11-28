Boden U21s march into final

Ballyboden St Enda’s secured a third U21 A Football Championship final in a row with victory over Clontarf. Photo by Cliona Mellet

BALLYBODEN St Endas under 21 footballers secured a third U21 A Championship final in a row after they overcame a talented Clontarf side 3-10 to 2 09.

Played in tough conditions in the aftermath of Storm Bert, this wasn’t the game for the purist.

The Firhouse men made the perfect start with goals from Michael McDonald and a penalty from the always lively Mark McGlynn.

This bookended points from Boden’s Callum O’Dwyer and Clontarfs star man Luke O’Boyle.

Leading 2-1 to 0-1 after just 10 minutes, the game looked to be a formality. But Clontarf had a different script.

Clontarf’s intensity in the tackle led to multiple turnovers and a platform for attack.

Points from Costello, O’Grady and a brace from Ryan kept the Northsiders within touching distance.

After applying pressure to Boden’s attempt to play the ball through the hands from defence, Clontarf’s O’Boyle found himself in space behind the Boden cover and slotted the ball beyond the outstretched Cillian Murray in the Boden goal.

Going into the break 2-4 to 1 5 ahead, Ballybodens’ six-point lead had been cut to just two.

The second half was as equally bruising with the stoppages for rule infringements meant the game never really flowed freely.

Both teams traded points for the opening 10 minutes.

The intensity became palpable when Clontarf found the Boden net for a second time and took an unprecedented lead.

Tensions were high as the teams’ traded points, but Clontarf were in the ascendancy and total control.

Ballyboden introduced Keane, O’Reilly, Meaney and Greally to shake things up in the final eight minutes.

Keane had an immediate impact with a well taken point drawing the sides level.

The fresh legs allowed Boden to press the Clontarf kick out.

The resulting turnover allowed McGlynn to overcome Clontarf net minder McMahon.

However, the resulting loose ball was tapped into the Clontarf net by the youthful Jimmy Meaney.

O’Reilly added the insurance point, just as the clock ticked into the red of injury time.

“It was a very tough game in challenging conditions,” said Ballyboden Manager Liam O’Dwyer straight after the final whistle.

He went on to say, “The players will learn a lot from the game. They were two evenly balanced competitive teams.

“Our bench probably made the difference at the end of the game.

“We have lots of work to do before the final in 3 weeks.”

Now in their third consecutive final at this grade, after defeat in the first, this Boden side are aiming to become the first St Enda’s team to successfully retain the title.