Commercials U18 camogie side tops in c’ship decider
Commercials lifted the U18 Division Four Camogie Championship after victory over Clontarf

James FfrenchNovember 28, 2024 1:12 pm

COMMERCIALS lifted the U18 Division 4 Camogie Championship after a 1-08 to 1 04 victory over Clontarf.

Amidist poor pitch conditions due to the weather, Rathcoole side Commercials opted to play into the wind after winning the toss and started well with quick scores from Davina Stumble and Rebecca O’Loughlin.

Clontarf responded with two points of their own, both frees to restore parity. A strong performance from both Erin O’Driscoll and Grace Hughes held off any potential Clontarf goal chances as two Commercials points just before halftime left it at five points to three at the break.

After the break Clontarf started strong as expected but a quick-fire Commercials goal following the restart from Eabha O’Callaghan helped ease the pressure.

Erin Calvery slotted in seamlessly at centre back to halt relentless Clontarf pressure, but despite this, Clontarf broke through and found the net, adding a point shortly after.

A late surge from Commercials secured the win as Ella O’Loughlin and Sadhbh Walsh picked off some great points along with hitting the crossbar in the final stages.

A final point from Player of the Match and captain Davina Stumble was fitting for her performance on the day.

