Educaring from the Heart: Dr Deirdre McGillicuddy launches new book

“WELLBEING in education is so important, particularly for our children and young people,”, replies Knocklyon resident Dr Deirdre McGillicuddy when asked about what inspired her latest book, ‘Educaring from the Heart.’

Deirdre, a lecturer at UCD and a former primary school teacher, wrote this book as a result of her own experience with burnout.

She is passionate about wellbeing and ensuring that we look after those most important in our education system—our students, educators, and the wider school community.

The book is divided into three distinct sections, including “I” as educator; “Us” as educator and student; and “We” as co-creators for well-being.

With a focus on nurturing wellbeing and learning within the classroom, as well as the power of co-creativity, this book is an essential read for any educator seeking to re/discover their purpose within education and to foster positive outcomes for their students.

Deirdre believes that this book and the approach it promotes will make a meaningful difference in how educators and children/young people experience school.

This week, we sat down with Deirdre to discuss the book, which will be launched by the Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, on November 21 at University College Dublin; save the date!

What inspired the book?

Wellbeing in education is so important, particularly for our children and young people. Positive wellbeing can enhance a sense of belonging in school and contribute to better educational engagement.

This is especially important as we are now seeing increasing numbers of pupils/students finding it more challenging to go to school.

Although we know that teacher wellbeing directly impacts pupil/student wellbeing, it is often overlooked in education.

Burnout is also on the increase across education, particularly for those in leadership positions, such as principals.

While we are seeing more initiatives being brought in to enhance wellbeing for our children and young people in education, less evident is an approach that focuses on the everyday interactions in the classroom as a way to improve and enhance wellbeing for our students and for our educators too.

‘Educaring from the Heart’ invites educators on a journey to firstly consider their own wellbeing, including their purpose and values.

They are then invited to consider their relationship with their students and how that impacts wellbeing in the classroom.

The final section considers how students and educators can come together to co-create wellbeing through the everyday interactions in the classroom.

The book was inspired by my own experience of burnout and the impact that had on my ability to engage as an educator in the system.

How long has it been in the works?

I started writing the book in January 2023. A friend shared a quote with me that said, “The art of writing is the art of discovering what you believe” (Gustave Flaubert).

This really struck a chord with me. I had always wanted to write a book but didn’t really know what it was I wanted to write about.

Experiencing burnout was a really tough journey, and I wanted to help others.

When I started writing, it was clear that this was the message that was coming through the work.

I combined my own lived experience with my own professional experience as a teacher, researcher, and academic to write a book, which I hope helps others rediscover their purpose in education.

Would you say your upbringing has had an influence?

I grew up in the mountains on the border between Dublin and Wicklow and spent a lot of time working in Tallaght in part-time jobs and as a primary school teacher.

My time working as a teacher in Tallaght really had a massive impact on me and shaped me as an academic.

I am passionate about educational equality and ensuring that everyone has access to education regardless of their background.

I bring this with me to the work I do in the university, in my research, and in any work I do with government departments or organisations.

I also learned so much about the critical role of wellbeing in education as a teacher and saw firsthand how challenging it can be for children to learn when they are not feeling good in themselves.

When you teach, you give a lot of energy to the children with whom you are working. They say you can’t fill an empty cup—and this is so true for educators too.

Have there been any highlights or challenges?

I think challenges can present opportunities to learn as we journey through our lives. One of the challenges for me in writing this book was finding my voice and having the confidence to write down my thoughts on a page.

Pushing yourself into spaces of discomfort can be absolutely terrifying, but there are opportunities for growing beyond what you could even begin to imagine for yourself.

It all starts with a small step forward. I would encourage anyone to take that first step forward, to be brave and courageous and to follow your heart wherever it may be be leading you.

My highlight has been hearing how this book is helping people to reconnect with themselves and their values and purpose in education.

For me, it is about the power of one—if this book helps even one person, then I have done my job.

What is next for you?

I am currently developing workshops for schools and educational settings based on the book. If interested, please get in touch with me at deirdremcgillicuddy@gmail.com.

I also offer educational consultancy and professional support for anyone who may be thinking of engaging in education.

You can find additional information at deirdremcgillicuddy.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to express deep gratitude to all the children and young people who have taught me so much about the importance of care, empathy, and compassion in education.

I would also like to thank everyone who supported me in the writing of this book, most especially those who helped me discover my voice and encouraged me along the road not taken.

I would also like to thank Routledge for their support in publishing ‘Educaring from the Heart.’