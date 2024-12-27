Search
Significant impact made by First Responders
Tallaght CFR Paramedics Adam Matthews, Graham Ball and Craig Wade The founders of Tallaght CFR

Significant impact made by First Responders

Echo StaffDecember 27, 2024 8:57 am

Tallaght Community First Responders have made a significant impact in our community in 2024, responding to 258 emergency calls so far alongside our colleagues from the National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade.

With a dedicated team of 14 highly trained volunteers, Tallaght CFR provides life-saving interventions in the initial minutes following a life-threatening emergency.

In addition to emergency responses, Tallaght CFR has been proactive in community training.

This year alone, numerous residents, sports clubs and businesses in the Tallaght area have been trained in CPR and AED use, underscoring the group’s message: “Learn CPR and Save a Life.”

Their commitment extends through the festive season, with volunteer responders remaining on call 24/7.

Tallaght CFR extends heartfelt thanks to the Tallaght community, local businesses, and their social media followers for the support shown in 2024.

The group looks forward to continued collaboration and service in 2025.

More information on how you can support us is available on our website.

Wishing everyone in the community a very merry and safe Christmas and a healthy New Year!

Read More


Christmas Food with JP Passion: with Delicious Roasted Christmas Veg

Arts & Culture

Mustard Glazed Carrots & Parsnips. I adore this recipe and I use it year in year out for Christmas Day. Not only...

Gardai concerned for wellbeing of man missing from Tallaght

Latest

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Robert Brady who is reported missing from Tallaght, since Wednesday,...

GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

Tallaght

The 21st annual GOAL mile takes place on the Tallaght Athletic club track on Greenhills Road on Christmas morning between 9.30am and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST