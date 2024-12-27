Significant impact made by First Responders

Tallaght Community First Responders have made a significant impact in our community in 2024, responding to 258 emergency calls so far alongside our colleagues from the National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade.

With a dedicated team of 14 highly trained volunteers, Tallaght CFR provides life-saving interventions in the initial minutes following a life-threatening emergency.

In addition to emergency responses, Tallaght CFR has been proactive in community training.

This year alone, numerous residents, sports clubs and businesses in the Tallaght area have been trained in CPR and AED use, underscoring the group’s message: “Learn CPR and Save a Life.”

Their commitment extends through the festive season, with volunteer responders remaining on call 24/7.

Tallaght CFR extends heartfelt thanks to the Tallaght community, local businesses, and their social media followers for the support shown in 2024.

The group looks forward to continued collaboration and service in 2025.

More information on how you can support us is available on our website.

Wishing everyone in the community a very merry and safe Christmas and a healthy New Year!