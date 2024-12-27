More than 1,000 toys sent from Carlow benefactors to Tallaght

Over 1,000 toys arrived in Tallaght from Carlow to be donated to families in need ahead of Christmas.

A connection which came to its 30th year, was started by Father Jim McCormack who moved from Killinarden to Hacketstown, Co Carlow, in 1994 and called for the local community to support the families he left behind.

“This year was really special,” said Tallaght community garda Pat Courtney, who took care of the collection and the delivery between Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 18.

“Because it’s the 30th anniversary and it still keeps going, there was a great response from both communities.”

In honour of Fr McCormack, a minibus was filled with toys, according to Garda Courtney, “And I still have more,” he told The Echo on Monday.

Garda Courtney knocked at many doors around Tallaght and found all the receiving families to be “very grateful.”

“It makes a huge difference to some, they were delighted. Thank you to the people of Hacketstown for supporting this cause for Tallaght.”

While they made 30 Christmases a little more joyful for families in Tallaght, the Hacketstown people also extended their generosity to Easter in the past few years.

