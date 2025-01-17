Snake Eyes: Cantered Soul planning to release their first EP

Back row (left to right): Patrick O’Reilly, Kev McFarlane, Sean Buckley, Paul Moran Front: Brian Donnelly (with glasses) and John Treanor on the far right

CANTERED SOUL, which started out as a two-piece but developed into a band during lockdown, is hoping their new single ‘Snake Eyes’ will give people a taste of things to come.

Lead singer Sean Buckley, who co founded the band with Patrick O’Reilly, said the Dublin-based band is already planning to release their first EP in 2025 and plans to release another single in the coming months.

Speaking about how the process of the single came about, lead singer Sean Buckley said: “This track was first conceived about eight years ago.

“It started as a simple 2-chord progression on acoustic guitar, evolving into a stomping six-piece ensemble with attitude from the band that is now Cantered Soul.

“Snake eyes represent that shadow that lurks in the background, the tempter, the judge, the deep part of our subconscious.

“The song has revealed itself to me over time.

“I never set out to write the song about a particular subject, as I like to write from emotion and tend not to follow the general rules of songwriting.”

He added, “It’s safe to say we took our time with this one, putting in months of pre production.

“I think the band and the producer really captured the essence of the song, and we had lots of fun with it, as you will hear upon listening.

“I have heard lots of theories on what the song is about, and I suppose this is a good thing.”

‘Snake Eyes’ is currently available to stream on YouTube and Spotify; check it out!

Bass player Brian Donnelly is originally from Clondalkin, and banjo player Patrick O’Reilly lived in Ballyfermot for years.