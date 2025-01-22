Search
Song dedicated to Shane: Singer Brian joins up with Spanish rock band
Members of Ruxe Ruxe

Ryan ButlerJanuary 22, 2025 4:05 pm

“The title of the song is named after the man himself, ‘Shane MacGowan,’ and was the brainchild of the front man, Victuco, of the Galician band ‘Ruxe Ruxe’ from Santiago de Compostela,” explains Ballyfermot-born singer Brian Brody, who has joined forces with Spanish punk rock band Ruxe Ruxe to release a song dedicated to Pogues legend Shane MacGowan.

The new single, which is off Ruxe Ruxe’s highly anticipated album, is the first song the band has ever released in English, so they hope it will reach a wider audience and tell the world of their love and respect for MacGowan’s legacy.

