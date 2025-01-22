GAA Coach John left ‘an incredible mark’ on Club

JOHN Collins left “an incredible mark” on everyone at Thomas Davis GAA, said the club as they gave their coach and “stalwart of the kids academy” their last goodbye.

Originally from Birmingham, UK, but established in Tallaght since the mid-1990s, John passed away on January 3 in his home in Ellensborough.

He first came to Dublin in 1993 thinking it was going to be just a holiday, except he met the “love of his life,” Liz, and they were married by 1995.

John and Liz started a family in Tallaght and had two children, Eoin and Amy.

“A great man for the work,” as the family wrote in their condolences, John worked as an electrician and moved a few jobs before eventually settling in Penney’s as regional facilities manager.

A lot of his free time was dedicated to Thomas Davis GAA, where he was “a stalwart of the kids academy for nearly two decades.”

“John was an integral part of our club,” wrote Thomas Davis GAA in their condolences, “Dedicating countless voluntary hours to coaching our kids’ academy and nurturing the talents of our juvenile hurling and football teams over the years.”

“His passion, encouragement, generosity, and commitment left an incredible mark on both the children he coached, his fellow coaches and the wider Thomas Davis community.”

Working closely with the club coaches Stephen Stewart and Dan Walsh, he was “ever present in the hail, rain or snow, ready to set up for the day with the academy team.”

“Every Saturday morning at 9am, he would be there,” added Carmel McGinty from the club.

In 2016, John took over the Junior 1 hurling team as manager and kept it going for several years.

“With little experience of managing or playing adult hurling John even managed to tog out once or twice in his jeans to make sure we didn’t concede,” explained the club.

“That team went on to win a couple of championships after John finished up and our adult hurling section will forever be grateful for his contribution during those years.”

Over the last years, he joined the Thomas Davis GAA Dads and Lads team, always being “at the centre of all the mischief and craic with his teammates,” and enjoying trips abroad with them besides the matches they played in Tallaght.

In 2024, John was asked to be a part of the organizing committee for the Lá na gClub initiative, which was very successful thanks to his “vital” experience, enthusiasm and attitude too.

“John’s contributions will forever be cherished, and his legacy will live on in the many lives he touched,” added the club.