Council issue weather warning

Maurice GarveyJanuary 22, 2025 5:22 pm

DUBLIN County Council have shared an alert from Met Eireann for an extreme weather warning for wind in Dublin and surrounding counties this Friday.

Issued on Wednesday, the alert for Storm Éowyn is valid from Friday, January 24 at 6am until 12pm Friday.

The alert predicts gale to storm force southwest to west winds which will bring severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Met Eireann warn of potential danger to life, extremely dangerous travelling conditions, unsafe working conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport, fallen trees, widespread power outages and coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas.

