This weeks front pages – January 23, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Single-person car journeys the cause of congestion, says councilNews
TRAFFIC congestion issues in Fonthill are being caused by excessive single-person car journeys, according to South Dublin County Council. At December’s area...
Over 12,000 residential units built over seven year periodNews
OVER 12,000 residential units were built in South Dublin County since 2017 according to a council report. The report outlined all the...
Calls made to pass dog welfare legislation without further delayNews
CALLS have been made for the new Government to pass dog welfare legislation without delay. Speaking after a visit to the DSPCA...
Council issue weather warningLatest
DUBLIN County Council have shared an alert from Met Eireann for an extreme weather warning for wind in Dublin and surrounding counties...
AUTHOREcho Staff
