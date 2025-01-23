Search
This weeks front pages – January 23, 2025

Echo StaffJanuary 23, 2025 8:15 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Single-person car journeys the cause of congestion, says council

News

TRAFFIC congestion issues in Fonthill are being caused by excessive single-person car journeys, according to South Dublin County Council. At December’s area...

Over 12,000 residential units built over seven year period

News

OVER 12,000 residential units were built in South Dublin County since 2017 according to a council report. The report outlined all the...

Calls made to pass dog welfare legislation without further delay

News

CALLS have been made for the new Government to pass dog welfare legislation without delay. Speaking after a visit to the DSPCA...

Council issue weather warning

Latest

DUBLIN County Council have shared an alert from Met Eireann for an extreme weather warning for wind in Dublin and surrounding counties...
