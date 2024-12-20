South Dublin councillors unhappy with procedures

Frustration and confusion were evident at the South Dublin County Council December meeting as some councillors weren’t happy with changes in the usual procedures.

After an amendment made last month, the monthly report presented by the SDCC Manager with updates on the county’s projects won’t be followed by councillors’ questions anymore.

In the new procedures, on trial until May 2025, they will accept the report and submit questions to the Manager at a different time, via email or in person.

“I disagree with the changing of the standing orders,” said Palmerstown / Fonthill councillor Madeleine Johansson (PBP).

“It was approved at a very poorly attended meeting,” said Firhouse/ Bohernabreena councillor Emma Murphy (FF). “[The amendment] went to a vote in relation to the manager’s report. It was widely debated, and we came to a consensus.”

Rathfarnham /Templeogue councillor Ronan McMahon (Ind) and Clondalkin councillor William Carey (SF) added to the disagreement as they thought the finance and policies’ parts of the report were still open to questions

The reason for the change is the need to “get to the business” more quickly during meetings and have more time to discuss councillors’ motions rather than the manager’s report.

“I have no issue with being here taking questions from across the floor as I have always done,” said Colm Ward, SDCC CEO.

“But it was having an impact in terms of time taken away, and the report is only for noting anyway.”

Mr Ward explained that according to the new procedure he will now “commit to responding to councillors’ questions on his report within the same week of the council meeting.”