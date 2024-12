THIRTEEN communication boards in playspaces across the county followed the initial pilot project at Corkagh Park, according to South Dublin County Council.

The other installed communications boards are located at playspaces at Collinstown Park, Waterstown Park, Griffeen Valley Park, Hermitage Park, Willsbrook Park, Tymon North, Willington and Limekiln, Rathfarnham Castle Park, Greenhills Park, Perrystown, and Kilnamanagh.