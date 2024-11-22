South Dublin Council’s budget to reach almost €400m this year

South Dublin County Council will spend nearly €400 million next year as their Budget 2025 was passed on Thursday, November 14.

Almost half of the expenditure will be on housing, with over €170 million covering long-term rental schemes, the refurbishment of existing housing stock, construction and the response to homelessness.

Community, arts, leisure and sports facilities are also on top of the council’s priorities list with over €62 million allocated.

Over €50 million will be spent in Environmental Services, which include waste and illegal dumping management, and nearly €25 million will be spent to maintain footpaths, regional and local roads.

Enhancement of villages will be explored, with the local community and their ownership of the area “driving forward the project” according to SDCC Director of Economic, Enterprise & Tourism Development Jason Frehill.

Speaking of €100,000 allocated to an “economic plan” for Rathfarnham village, Mr Frehill said “Residents and retailers who make that community are custodians of this plan.”

“There are urban design works that can be done, public realm enhancement and an overall improvement of the aesthetic of the village,” he explained.

“There will be survey work with local people and retailers to hear what they want and both councillors and the community will have a huge influence.”

The need of a better “night-life economy” across South Dublin was mentioned, with Tallaght councillor Louise Dunne (SF) saying tourists walking down the county’s beautiful trails can’t survive on a “spice bag and a slice of pizza,” but need to be offered somewhere nice to sit, eat and socialise.

The feasibility for the provision of a Food Production Hub in the County will be advanced in 2025, “which will support local food businesses and the growth of a food cluster in South Dublin,” read the Budget.

“We’re hoping to deliver a food hall under part 8 planning next year,” added Mr Frehill.

Among the most discussed bits of SDCC Budget 2025 was the Commercial Rates Vacancy Scheme, setting out rates to be paid by owners of vacant business premises.

A motion proposed by Rathfarnham/ Templeogue councillor Ronan McMahon (Ind) was deemed “ridiculous” and “outrageous” as it entailed an increase in social housing rent to fund the retention of a 25 per cent refund scheme on the vacant businesses rates.

“It is absurd that social housing tenants are asked to pay for landlords sitting with vacant properties. I can’t believe I’m here looking at this,” said Palmerstown/ Fonthill councillor Madeleine Johansson (PBP).

The reduction of the refund scheme from 25 per cent to 0 proposed by SDCC was “targeting a segment of the business community that has no voice, and a benefit of €800,000 from the reduction would only make up for 0.5 of the council income,” was Cllr McManus’s argument.

“I’m worried this will send the wrong message to business developers who want to come into our county, we might lose them to neighbouring counties,” he added.

“This shows a lack of understanding of the struggles people are facing,” said Firhouse / Bohernabreena councillor Alan Edge (Ind), who also voted against the motion.

“We have people in social housing waiting years for windows and doors replacement and people visiting food banks in record numbers.”

Cllr McManus’ motion, which was not agreed, proposed the increase of €1.50 per household on weekly maintenance charges.

“It’s a huge amount of money if you are living on the breadline, it’s one kilogram of mince and a spaghetti bolognese for your kids for a day,” commented Rathfarnham/Templeogue councillor Pamela Kearns (Lab).