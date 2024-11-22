Search
Rhasidat named Athlete of the Year
Rhasidat named Athlete of the Year

James FfrenchNovember 22, 2024 12:02 pm

Tallaght Athletics Club member Rhasidat Adeleke was named Athlete of the Year at the 123.ie National Athletics Awards which were held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry on Wednesday.

The award comes off the back of a hugely successfully year for Adeleke, as she won European Championship gold as part of the Irish 4×400 mixed relay team in Rome, and also clinched silver in both the 400m and Women’s 4×400 relay during those championships in June.

The Tallaght AC member broke multiple Irish records over 60m, 200m and 300m indoors, and over 100m and 400m outdoors during the year.

While she didn’t pick up a medal in Paris in the summer, Adeleke was just 0.3 away from winning an individual 400m medal at the Olympics, finishing fourth in the women’s 400m final and the women’s 4×400 relay respectively.

The 22-year-old finished her debut Diamond League season with a third-place finish at the final.

Adeleke was also crowned the Sprint & Hurdles Athlete of Year at the awards.

