Borders and boundaries: Rua Red open series to support emerging artists

The exhibition will be held in Rua Red

EACH year Rua Red holds an annual open-call exhibition of fine and applied arts.

Work is invited from artists in any discipline and at all career stages.

The Open serves as a platform to support and encourage emerging and established artists.

It is an opportunity to see the breadth and vibrancy of the work being created today and to find new and unexpected connections.

This year’s exhibition explores the theme of borders and boundaries.

A border separates one thing from another. The part or edge of a surface or area that forms its outer boundary, verge, periphery, or rim.

A line, limit, or geographic feature separating one space from another.

Borders is Rua Red’s annual open exhibition of fine and applied arts 2024.

This open submission is an opportunity for graduates, emerging and established artists living in Ireland (including the North of Ireland) to exhibit their work in Gallery 1.

The overall winner of the Rua Red Art Prize will be awarded a solo show in Gallery 2 at some point during the ensuing 12-month period.

The selection panel for this year’s annual open featured Rua Red’s Hugh McCarthy, Kimberly Griffith Walsh, and Órla McGovern, and invited panel member artist Paul McGrane.

McGrane won the Judges’ Choice Award in 2022 and exhibited his solo show ‘I Will Follow You Into the Dark’ here at Rua Red from February to April 2023.

The ‘Borders” exhibition will be available to view in Rua Red from November 22 to January 25; don’t miss it!