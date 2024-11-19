Tallaght Martial Arts athletes shine at WAKO European Championships

SEVERAL talented athletes from Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) have returned from the WAKO Senior & Masters European Kickboxing Championships in Athens, where they represented Ireland with pride and determination.

The competition, held last week, saw top kickboxers from across Europe battle it out for prestigious titles in multiple disciplines. For the TMA team, it was a significant opportunity to showcase their dedication, hard work, and skill on the international stage.

The team, led by Head Ireland Coach Dave Heffernan and TMA Head Coach Martin Bannon, featured both seasoned veterans and young fighters transitioning from the junior ranks to the senior divisions. Dave Heffernan said: “This is the youngest senior team we have ever taken away to the senior championships, but we knew they are good enough, we trust them to perform and it is the next stage of their development”.

The young athletes rose to the challenge in their respective divisions, ranging from Points Fighting to Light Contact and Kick Light, with some securing podium finishes while others more importantly, performed gaining valuable international experience.

These WAKO European Championships were designated as qualifiers for the 2025 World Games in China, the highest Olympic level of competition that international kickboxing has been invited to so far on their Olympic journey.

Garreth Ryan a former WAKO European Champion targeted these games earlier this year and after delivering outstanding performances this week, earning a Bronze Medal beaten in the semi-final by the winner but securing a place in the World Games. This is an amazing achievement, unfortunately he was the only Irish fighter to secure qualification for these prestigious games.

Naman Shrivastava also earned a Bronze Medal in his first Senior Championship in Points Fighting, an impressive display from this young man, he is definitely one to watch for the future.

Stephen Jones a stalwart of the Irish team secured a Gold Medal in veterans Points Fighting and adding a Bronze Medal in Veterans Light Contact to his collection.

Liz White, made her debut at the WAKO European Championships. Although new to the European scene, White, who is also known for her remarkable photography skills, fought with heart in the veterans Points Fighting division to secure Silver, a remarkable achievement for her first WAKO competition. Tara Jones, also competing in her first WAKO European Championship, claimed a bronze medal in Veterans Points Fighting. further strengthening the team’s impressive medal haul

One of the most difficult stories to come out of the championships was that of Jodie Browne, Ireland’s reigning World and European Champion and World Combat Games Champion. Just days before the European Championships, Browne suffered a devastating injury during preparation for the event. The injury, which severely hampered her movement and kicking ability, forced Browne’s coaches to pull her out of her division, thinking first of her safety and the exciting future this young star has.

While not every athlete walked away with a medal, all of the TMA competitors displayed remarkable spirit and resilience throughout the competition. Keri Browne, a highly skilled Points Fighter, gave it her all but was unable to secure a medal. Similarly, Ellen McCaughey competed across Points Fighting, Light Contact, and Kick Light divisions, showing great heart in every match.

Eryn Birkhead, competing in her first senior WAKO event, also fought valiantly in the Light Contact division but didn’t make it to the podium. Like Birkhead, Dylan McClelland, also competing in his first senior WAKO European Championships, gave a strong performance in Points Fighting.

Fergus Daly, a seasoned veteran, showcased his experience in the Points Fighting division, fighting hard in each bout. Similarly, Shauna Fitzpatrick, who fought with great determination, in her Points Fighting category.

Zara Jones, Szymon Rycek and Cian Colvin, in the Points Fighting category, showed great skill throughout the competition narrowly losing out. Martin Bannon stated, “ Yes this was a young team for us but we are very proud of how they performed on and off the mats, our sport is growing stronger every year and our club is full of an amazing range of people, we had 18 year old athletes preparing alongside 55 year old athletes, both helping and advising the other, it is something very special to be part of”

The TMA team’s sense of camaraderie was a defining feature throughout the competition. Despite the individual nature of the sport, the athletes rallied behind one another, supporting each other through the highs and lows. Whether celebrating a win or reflecting on a tough fight, the team’s unity was evident at every stage of the championships.

Looking ahead, the team is focused on continuing their development and preparing for upcoming challenges, including the 2025 World Games in China, Junior European Champions and World championships in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

With the dedication, leadership, and team spirit displayed in Athens, Tallaght Martial Arts continues to solidify its place as one of Ireland’s top kickboxing clubs, and the athletes’ commitment to excellence is sure to inspire the next generation of fighters.