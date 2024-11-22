TCC are ready to celebrate the 41st Tallaght Person of The Year awards

TALLAGHT Community Council (TCC) is marking the 41st anniversary of the community-led awards program, Tallaght Person of the Year, this weekend.

To mark this year’s anniversary TCC are hosting the Tallaght Person of the Year awards in The Maldron Hotel.

This Saturday, TCC are honouring 210 nominees across 9 categories in the awards ceremony.

Each nominee will be recognised and listed in the souvenir awards programme and also honoured from the stage during the ceremony.

“All 210 nominees nominated this year are already winners in their communities. Your neighbours and friends recognise and appreciate you,” said Liz Kennedy, Chairperson of TCC 2024/25.

The evening will commence with a red carpet arrival and prosecco reception with a ‘Flavours of the World’ fork buffet.

“Thirsty Session” a trad music act, will entertain the guests during the arrival reception followed by Kingswood Choir on the Mezzanine.

Guests, including past winners of Tallaght Person of The Year will then move upstairs to the ballroom where the awards ceremony will take place in theatre style.

To cap off the awards show, Tallaght comedian Al Porter is the awards ceremony MC for the 41st anniversary show.

“I’m honoured to have been asked for a second time because it’s such an inspirational night and a special thing to be part of,” said Al.

The evening will finish with an afterparty with DJ Stuart Purdy and finger food will be served on the Mezzanine.

“All the event production elements are being finalised this week.

“It has been a very busy 2 months for everyone involved in the awards, but as always, a really positive project to be part of.

“We are all really excited to take to the stage this Sunday.” said Tara De Buitlear, awards marketing manager and TCC volunteer.