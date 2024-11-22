Match of the Week: Peas joy lifting U19 Shield

Peamount women’s U19’s claimed the League of Ireland Shield with a win over Galway United on Sunday

PEAMOUNT United claimed the Women’s U19 League of Ireland Shield after a comfortable 3-0 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday, reports James Ffrench.

Two headers from Nwa Keshani along with a 90th minute goal from Jae Howard secured the victory for Peamount.

Despite the final scoreline, Galway had actually beaten the Dublin side on both occasions this season, but it was clear from the first whistle Peamount would not be defeated in their final fixture of the season.

The visitors started well, positive in possession and created multiple chances in the opening quarter. The opening goal came on the stroke of half an hour after a good corner delivery from Freya Healy, Nwa Keshani rose highest to head home and give her side the lead.

The end of the first half saw Peamount grow in confidence and could have added a second as they went in a goal to the good at the interval.

The restart began in much the same way as its predecessor, with Freya Healy the driving force in any Peamount attack.

They doubled their lead after 20 minutes of the second half, in much the same fashion as the opening goal, as another brilliant Healy delivery was met by an even better header as Keshani’s front post header nestled into the opposite corner.

That goal proved to be the dagger for the hosts as Peamount took over for the remainder of the match, with Michelle Koudjou controlling things from the pivot position.

Jess Fitzpatrick, Elisha Myer and Priya Doyle all linked up well in attacking areas, with Freya Healy picking up Player of the Match after a domineering performance from midfield.

Roberto Bonello’s side pushed for a third with Mia McDonald and Freya Healy coming closest, the latter only denied by the woodwork.

Peamount made multiple changes in the remaining minutes, and one of those changes sealed the victory in fitting fashion.

Jae Howard, who fractured her collarbone six weeks ago against the same opposition, came on with two minutes remaining and after some good build up play with Ellen Dolan, she finished well from inside the box to put the cherry on top of an outstanding team performance.

The Dubliners are deserving shield winners having defeated Carlow Kilkenny 5-0 in the last eight and Waterford 3-1 in the semi finals.

Speaking following the success, Head Coach Roberto Bonello said, “It’s a very big achievement for the club especially this season, this season wasn’t the best for the seniors, for this team it’s a huge achievement because we started badly.”

“We were competing well but losing, it’s unbelievable in the last nine games we won eight games, our only loss was Galway so to beat them in the final is sweet, Bonello added.

“It is a big sign of improvement; the mission was well accomplished.”