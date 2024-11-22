Search
Twenty years on, Marie doesn’t allow COPD to take over her life

Alessia MicalizziNovember 22, 2024 10:02 am

“I DIDN’T allow COPD to take over my life,” said Marie Ritchie, nearly 20 years on from her diagnosis.

Born and bred in Ballyfermot, Marie is turning 73 this week and is still very active in raising awareness on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

