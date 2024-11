Grace Donegan, age 11 and a patient at Children’s Health Ireland, joins Children’s Health at Children’s Health Ireland, joins Children’s Health Foundation to launch Christmas Jumper Day, raising vital Foundation to launch Christmas Jumper Day, raising vital funds for hospital sites and urgent care centres

“WE follow her lead as she is the most resilient and positive child,” said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who partially lost her mobility after a sudden brain injury.

Grace Donegan, from Kilnamanagh, was practicing with her gymnastics club in January when she collapsed and was transported to hospital.