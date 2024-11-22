Search
Three guilty of stealing jewellery worth €19k from elderly couple
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Echo StaffNovember 22, 2024 9:48 am

Three men have been jailed for a burglary carried out while two elderly people were in the house in South Dublin three years ago, reports Niamh O’Donoghue.

Edward Wall (52), Martin Wall (45), Patrick Wall (21), pleaded guilty during a trial earlier this year to the burglary in Killiney on February 19, 2021.

