TDH scheme wins energy savings award

Anne O’Gorman, Donna Gartland, and Teresa Walsh with William Walsh (CEO SEAI), celebrating their win at this year’s SEAI Energy Awards

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has announced the winners of the 2024 SEAI Energy Awards.

There were 113 submissions, which collectively reduced energy consumption by 23 per cent, saving more than €60 million in energy spend.

SEAI’s annual awards recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations that are demonstrating what is possible in our energy transition and are deserved exemplars for their peers and wider society.

The top prize, Energy Team of the Year, was awarded to Swords Pavilions Zero Team. South Dublin County Council won the ‘Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy’ award for the Tallaght District Heating Scheme.

The Tallaght District Heating Scheme (TDHS) is the first large-scale district heating network of its kind in Ireland.

It operates under Heat Works, Ireland’s first not-for-profit energy utility, fully owned by South Dublin County Council.

The scheme helps to significantly reduce emissions in the area by almost 1,500 tonnes of CO2/year, establishing Tallaght as a leader in local energy action. The scheme delivers a high level of renewable innovation as during normal operation, waste heat from the nearby AWS data centre works to supply 100 per cent of the heat back into the network.

The TDHS is unique in that it is the only scheme in Ireland or the UK to use waste heat from a local data centre.

It also provides an original low-carbon solution, optimising recyclable heat with innovative heat-pump technology. While the current heat source is data centre waste heat, further renewable heat sources can be added as the system develops.

Congratulating the winners, CEO of SEAI, William Walsh, said: “Today’s finalists are exemplars for us all of how we can accelerate the energy transition, using technologies and solutions available now.

“Across all of this year’s submissions, the quality and imagination were inspiring, from seemingly simple changes to major innovations.

‘We celebrate the businesses, communities, organisations and individuals who are leading by example.

‘Together we are moving the dial on Ireland’s clean energy transition. SEAI is proud to recognise and applaud their dedication and innovation.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept