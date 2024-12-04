TUH talks health: Are we too sweet?

Ann Fitzpatrick, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in TUH and the Community Integrated Care Hub with Dr Valerie Twomey, Principal Clinical Neuropsychologist. Head of Psychology at TUH

November was Diabetes Awareness Month. A disease that is on the increase worldwide.

It is a condition where the pancreas is not making enough insulin in the body (Type 2 Diabetes) or where the pancreas in the body has stopped producing insulin altogether (Type 1 Diabetes).

The latest trends predict a staggering one in eight adults will be living with diabetes by the year 2045 (IDF Diabetes Atlas 2021).

This will be an increase of 46 per cent on current statistics worldwide.

Worryingly, figures from a Healthy Ireland Survey in 2021 suggests that up to 30 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes may not even know they have it.

And it is estimated that in the next 10 to 15 years, Type 2 diabetes may rise by as much as 60 per cent.

It is important to know the most common signs and symptoms of undiagnosed or poorly managed type 2 diabetes, they include: feeling thirsty all the time – you may drink lots but still feel thirsty; peeing more than usual, particularly at night; feeling tired, lack of energy, sleeping more than usual; losing weight without trying to; frequent infections, cuts or wounds taking longer to heal; numbness, pain or tingling in your hands or feet; blurred vision; itching around the penis or vagina, or frequent episodes of thrush.

There is a lot you can do to manage your blood sugar and your Diabetes. Diet plays an essential role in managing blood sugar levels and both fruit and vegetables are the healthiest food groups to incorporate into your diet.

It is recommended that we eat five to seven portions of fruit and vegetable servings per day.

We are fortunate in Tallaght to have a number of places to go for further information and support for patients with Diabetes, they include:

The Discover Diabetes Programme in the Tallaght Chronic Disease Management Hub;

ExWell in Tallaght, a community-based exercise programme which helps people with chronic conditions regain their independence through exercise

As we are all set to live longer, the choices we make every day have a huge impact on our lives, but especially if you have a chronic disease like diabetes.

Let’s look after each other and stay well, stay out of hospital. For more information on diabetes why not have a listen the Let’s Talk About podcast series on Diabetes.

The 12 tips of Christmas –

Why not exchange gifts other than food to friends and loved ones? Rock around the Christmas tree – Play some Christmas tunes and have a dance. Keep on moving. Do what you can – remember some is better than none. Why not get up and walk around during the ad break. Find your local GOAL Mile and spread the Christmas cheer (check online here: https://www.goalmile.org/) Take your time when eating – enjoy every bite. For starters you could try melon with smoked salmon or delicious homemade soup Turkey meat is naturally low in fat, with no skin – it’s a win win. Fill about half of your Christmas dinner plate with the lovely christmas day veggies. Nourishing Nibbles – satsumas and other seasonal fruits, popcorn, plain tortilla chips and healthy dips (e.g. salsa, hummus or guacamole), handful of unsalted nuts – why not try chestnuts ? Stay hydrated – try to have glasses of water in between your Christmas Day beverages

11.Sip on herbal tea at night instead of caffeine/alcohol. Try ginger/cinnamon varieties this time of year

………and most importantly enjoy Christmas and New Year – it’s a time of celebration with family and friends.

Scan the QR Code to the five-part podcast Let’s Talk About Diabetes podcast series.