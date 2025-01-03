The Bungalow looks for new lease from Dublin City Council

THE TEN-YEAR lease for The Bungalow, a community centre in Cherry Orchard, expired three years ago, but new terms have yet to be issued by Dublin City Council Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind), who is involved on the board for the centre, asked the city council to arrange for the barrier to be fixed at the premises, which is owned by DCC.

“The project operates on a tiny budget and the gate has slipped leaving it difficult to open or close. Dublin City Council had it fitted a couple of years ago.

We are awaiting a lease from DCC for the last few months in relation to the premises,” said a question by Jackson at the recent south central area meeting.

In response, DCC said the previous 10-year lease ran from December 1, 2011, to November 20, 2021.

The lease was “subject to an abated rent of €200 per annum provided the premises is used as a family resource centre for non-profit making purposes only and for no other purpose and responsibility for repairs and maintenance rested with the lessee,” said DCC.

The new terms will be issued shortly to the lessee for agreement.

“The proposed new lease is for a larger area, including an additional area to the rear and extending to the front of the premises to provide for parking and includes the gates referenced above,” said DCC.

“The additional areas and the maintenance of same, including the gates, therefore will be the responsibility of the lessee under the terms of the proposed new agreement when executed.

“This will be in keeping with the responsibilities of the original lease and standard for a lease of this duration.”