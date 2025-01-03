Search
Echo Year in Review: December
James Reynolds received the “gift of life” from his brother Graham when he received a new kidney.

Echo StaffJanuary 3, 2025 10:46 am

Tallaght Town AFC received permission to build a long awaited all-weather pitch at their grounds in Carolan Park.

The club who are constantly growing and count 650 members, hope to start work on the pitch in summer 2025.

Festive Buzz: Greenhills College entrepreneurs market day

By Leon Craine (5th Year Student)There was a great festive buzz in Greenhills Community College for Market Day with wonderful entrepreneurs selling...

Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolate

It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults...

Cycle Scheme sparks residential frustration

South Dublin County Council was asked to inform the public more effectively on the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme as frustration sparked...

Woman dies following house fire in Ballycullen

A woman in her 40s has tragically died following a house fire in Ballycullen on Monday evening.Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed...
