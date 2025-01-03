Echo Year in Review: December
Tallaght Town AFC received permission to build a long awaited all-weather pitch at their grounds in Carolan Park.
The club who are constantly growing and count 650 members, hope to start work on the pitch in summer 2025.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Festive Buzz: Greenhills College entrepreneurs market dayTallaght
By Leon Craine (5th Year Student)There was a great festive buzz in Greenhills Community College for Market Day with wonderful entrepreneurs selling...
Santa’s Christmas Morning a great success with chats and hot chocolateTallaght
It was all about inclusion at the Community Christmas Morning in The Park Community Centre, where Santa paid a visit to adults...
Cycle Scheme sparks residential frustrationNews
South Dublin County Council was asked to inform the public more effectively on the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme as frustration sparked...
Woman dies following house fire in BallycullenLatest
A woman in her 40s has tragically died following a house fire in Ballycullen on Monday evening.Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.