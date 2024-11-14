Search
‘This is a massive window of games ahead’ says Mark Keenan
Ireland Head Coach Mark Keenan believes he has the strongest possible squad heading into their two games

‘This is a massive window of games ahead’ says Mark Keenan

Echo StaffNovember 14, 2024 4:30 pm

“I believe it’s the strongest squad we could possibly have from the players available for selection” says Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in an extended 20-man squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Keenan, who is a member of Templeogue Basketball Club welcomes Azerbaijan to the National Basketball Arena on Thursday, November 21 before taking on Kosovo, also in Dublin on Sunday, November 24th for the must win double header.

Read More


Brody and Desmond go on trial with Hoffenheim

Sport

SHAMROCK Rovers and Ireland U16 players Desmond Armstrong and Brody Collins are on trial with German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim this week.Both teenagers...

‘A moment I’ve been waiting for my whole life’

Sport

It has been two weeks since the final whistle was blown at the Brandywell and Shelbourne were crowned 2024 League of Ireland...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST