‘This is a massive window of games ahead’ says Mark Keenan

“I believe it’s the strongest squad we could possibly have from the players available for selection” says Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in an extended 20-man squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.
Keenan, who is a member of Templeogue Basketball Club welcomes Azerbaijan to the National Basketball Arena on Thursday, November 21 before taking on Kosovo, also in Dublin on Sunday, November 24th for the must win double header.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.