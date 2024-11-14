‘This is a massive window of games ahead’ says Mark Keenan

Ireland Head Coach Mark Keenan believes he has the strongest possible squad heading into their two games

“I believe it’s the strongest squad we could possibly have from the players available for selection” says Ireland head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in an extended 20-man squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Keenan, who is a member of Templeogue Basketball Club welcomes Azerbaijan to the National Basketball Arena on Thursday, November 21 before taking on Kosovo, also in Dublin on Sunday, November 24th for the must win double header.

