Top graduation prize for Ballyfermot boy

Adam Crawford received top accolades at the Carlow College, St Patrick’s Conferring Ceremony for 2024 receiving a graduation prize for achievements for his third-level studies.

In addition to receiving his BA (Hons) in English & History, Adam, from Ballyfermot, was awarded the Constance Markievicz Award in recognition of academic excellence during his time at Carlow College.

Staff and students at Carlow College had a day of celebration for its Class of 2024 on Friday as 152 graduates were conferred in the College’s graduation, which took place in Carlow Cathedral.

The ceremony conferred awards across undergraduates in Arts & Humanities; English & History; Social, Political & Community Studies; and Applied Social Studies.

Michael Moriarty, well-known author and educator delivered the keynote address at the graduation.

Speaking of the ceremony, Dr Margaret Murphy, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar of Carlow College said: “Today is a day of celebration for our new graduates and their families and friends.

‘It is a proud day for the college and we applaud the achievements of the class of 2024. We look forward to hearing about the next stages in their journeys, whether that is in employment or further study.

Carlow College President, Fr Conn

Ó Maoldhomhnaigh warmly congratulated the graduates who come from 16 different counties across Ireland.

“As College President, it is my pleasure and privilege to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of all of our graduates.

“They have been part of our journey over the past three to four years and we wish them the very best as they continue on their own individual paths” said Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept