Norwegian real estate firm buys stake in the Dalata Hotel Group
Maurice GarveyDecember 16, 2024 10:20 am

Norwegian real estate company Eiendomsspar has acquired a 5.45 per cent stake in Dalata Hotel Group, which operates all the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands.

Eiendomsspar now owns nearly 11.7m shares in Dalata after increasing its stake from 4.06 per cent .

