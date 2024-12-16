Norwegian real estate firm buys stake in the Dalata Hotel Group
Norwegian real estate company Eiendomsspar has acquired a 5.45 per cent stake in Dalata Hotel Group, which operates all the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands.
Eiendomsspar now owns nearly 11.7m shares in Dalata after increasing its stake from 4.06 per cent .
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
