Community Family Centre plans now lodged with council
An artist’s impression of the plans for the Deansrath Family Centre building

Echo StaffDecember 16, 2024 10:30 am

Deansrath Health Centre has lodged plans with South Dublin County Council for a new three-storey Community Family Centre building.

The site for the proposed developed is off St Cuthbert’s Road on lands currently used as St Cuthbert’s Park, St Cuthbert’s Road in Clondalkin.

The plans include the three-storey Community Family Centre building of

955 sq m, which will include an early learning centre, therapy and consultation rooms, parenting rooms, computer classrooms, stores, offices, meeting rooms and ancillary accommodation.

There will also be external play areas, car parking, bike parking and shelters, bin storage, new vehicular and pedestrian access and gates off St. Cuthbert’s Road, perimeter fencing and associated groundworks and signage at a site off St Cuthbert’s Road

