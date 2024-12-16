Festive nights at The Abberley!

ADVERTORIAL

The festive season is just around the corner. It’s time to book those festive nights out.

Get your dancing shoes ready because we have a Christmas line-up like no other!

Featuring favourites like Who’s Eddie and introducing The Oasis Tribute band – Shakermaker.

With a lively music line-up, a selection of cock- tails and festive party platters available, it’s the trifecta for a great night!

Haven’t booked your Christmas Party yet?

Have no fear, we will do our very best to make space for you and your group.

After all, the more the merrier! Whether it’s a large corporate gathering or a night out with a small group of colleagues we have everything you’ll need to delight your guests.

Begin your night with a prosecco reception on arrival followed by festive finger food platters served in your reserved area.

Party into the early hours with our festive music line-up. And of course tis the season to indulge in a Christmas cocktail or two…

For availability and menus please contact parties@abberley.ie, call us on 01 443 8890 or Whatsapp 089 489 6732