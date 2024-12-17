Search
Youth Project celebrate 20 years of ‘many successes’
Patricia Kane, Hilda Hamilton and Eileen Hedderman enjoying the celebrations

Youth Project celebrate 20 years of ‘many successes’

Alessia MicalizziDecember 17, 2024 8:33 am

Past and present members and staff celebrated “the many successes” of 20 years of Killinarden Community Council Youth Project.

On Friday, November 29, over 100 people attended KCCYP’s ‘birthday’ at the Plaza Hotel.

Read More


Jobstown Walk and Talk needs sponsorship to keep on

Tallaght

A popular community group is in high need of sponsorship and funding to avoid closing down.Jobstown’s Walk and Talk founded by Stephen...

Farewell to Teresa after 44 great years in St Dominic’s

Tallaght

St Dominic’s primary school in Tallaght will feel like a different place as secretary Teresa O’Connor retired after 44 years.Teresa will now...

Overdue book is returned to Ballyroan Library after 42 years

Tallaght

a book was returned to Ballyroan Library in Rathfarnham nearly 43 years after being borrowed.Apparently a very good read for the borrower...

Encouraging men to seek help in changing abusive behaviour

Tallaght

FiFTY NINE Tallaght men sought help to change their abusive behaviour in 2023, according to MOVE Ireland.MOVE (Men Overcoming Violent Emotion) Ireland...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST