Tower’s U16’s shine in shield decider
Round Tower’s Eoghan Coy battles with Naomh Mearnóg’s Daniel Burns during the Division 3 final at Monastery Road Photos by Paddy Barrett

James FfrenchNovember 20, 2024 4:54 pm

ROUND TOWER Clondalkin defeated Naomh Mearnog 6 15 to 0-6 to claim the U16 Division Three shield at Monastery Road on Saturday.

Two goals each from Shay Lynam and Darragh O’Brien, along with majors from Jack Reilly and substitute Larry Hickey secured the deserve victory for Towers.

In front of a sizeable crowd, it was Naomh Mearnog who opened the scoring on the day.

The response from the hosts was emphatic as early goals from Darragh O’Brien and Shea Lynam gave them a healthy cushion in the early stages.

Two huge 65’s from Eoghan Coy, along with points from Oliver Kennedy and Lynam rounded out an almost perfect opening half for Clondalkin as they went in at the interval 2 09 to 0-04 up.

The second half showing was as impressive as the first from the hosts, as Clondalkin threw the ball around with ease to create multiple scoring chances.

Round Tower had a convincing win over Naomh Mearnóg to claim the Division Three Shield

Second majors from O’Brien and Lynam, along with 1-02 from Jack Reilly and another goal from substitute Larry Hickey added deserved gloss to the scoreline.

It was a strong performance from Tower, with Finn Dwane performing well in goal also.

Following the victory, manager Niall Reilly said, “It was a fitting end to a fabulous nine years coaching the group and they deserve to go out on a high by winning the final in such a comprehensive manner.

“It shows there is lots of hurling left in this group and we look forward to seeing them at such a high level in minor next year”.

