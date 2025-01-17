Search
Trad and folk festival: Some of the biggest artists to perform locally
Cailíní Lua members Laura Donoghue, Katie Donoghue, Tara Brady, and Eibhlin Gallagher at the launch of the program for TradFest 2025 Photos by Mark Stedman

Trad and folk festival: Some of the biggest artists to perform locally

Echo StaffJanuary 17, 2025 11:57 am

“THIS year’s festival is celebrating a number of important milestones,” explains Martin Harte, festival director of TradFest.

This year TradFest, running from January 22-26, celebrates 20 years as Ireland’s leading trad and folk festival, with some of the biggest artists from home and abroad set to perform at iconic locations across Dublin city and county.

Music lovers can enjoy performances throughout Dublin City Centre, Fingal, South Dublin, and Temple Bar.

Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of TradFest 2025, with new partnerships and new voices taking centre stage, extended for the first time into South County Dublin.

Speaking of the programme, Harte said that such milestones being celebrated this year include the festival’s 20th anniversary, “our continued expansion across the city and county into South Dublin & Fingal, our new partnership with Ablefest, remembering legendary Dubliner Barney McKenna, & toasting cultural icon and TradFest Patron Stephen Rea; this year’s programme is literally bursting at the seams.”

Fionn and dad Jonathan Angus, Fionnathan Productions, with Garda Michael Leahy, left, and Mark Walsh

As well as presenting extraordinary musical experiences across Dublin city, Fingal and Temple Bar, for the first time TradFest will extend into South County Dublin in 2025, with venues including Áras Chrónáin Irish Cultural Centre and St. Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght set to host a variety of events.

For more details, please visit the TradFest website HERE.

The festival kicks off on January 22 and runs until January 26; book your tickets now and don’t miss out!

TradFest is produced by The Temple Bar Company with support from The Arts Council, Diageo, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Fingal County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dublin City Council, Culture Ireland, and RTE Supporting the Arts.

Read More


This is Art!: Jake is among the winners of art competition

Arts & Culture

“ART is, and has always been, an amazing outlet for me.” states graffiti and street artist Maser, judge of RTE’s ‘This is...

Emmet Kirwan’s ‘Accents’: Powerful poetic journey comes to the Civic Theatre

Arts & Culture

FOLLOWING two sold-out runs in 2022, Tallaght-born Emmet Kirwan’s ‘Accents’ returns to the stage this January for a much anticipated tour of...

Snake Eyes: Cantered Soul planning to release their first EP

Arts & Culture

CANTERED SOUL, which started out as a two-piece but developed into a band during lockdown, is hoping their new single ‘Snake Eyes’...

JP Food: Haricot bean soup with smoked bacon

Arts & Culture

This is a hearty, healthy soup recipe that’s perfect for this time of year. The haricot beans are a great kitchen cupboard...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST