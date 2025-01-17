Trad and folk festival: Some of the biggest artists to perform locally

Cailíní Lua members Laura Donoghue, Katie Donoghue, Tara Brady, and Eibhlin Gallagher at the launch of the program for TradFest 2025 Photos by Mark Stedman

“THIS year’s festival is celebrating a number of important milestones,” explains Martin Harte, festival director of TradFest.

This year TradFest, running from January 22-26, celebrates 20 years as Ireland’s leading trad and folk festival, with some of the biggest artists from home and abroad set to perform at iconic locations across Dublin city and county.

Music lovers can enjoy performances throughout Dublin City Centre, Fingal, South Dublin, and Temple Bar.

Accessibility and inclusivity are at the heart of TradFest 2025, with new partnerships and new voices taking centre stage, extended for the first time into South County Dublin.

Speaking of the programme, Harte said that such milestones being celebrated this year include the festival’s 20th anniversary, “our continued expansion across the city and county into South Dublin & Fingal, our new partnership with Ablefest, remembering legendary Dubliner Barney McKenna, & toasting cultural icon and TradFest Patron Stephen Rea; this year’s programme is literally bursting at the seams.”

As well as presenting extraordinary musical experiences across Dublin city, Fingal and Temple Bar, for the first time TradFest will extend into South County Dublin in 2025, with venues including Áras Chrónáin Irish Cultural Centre and St. Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght set to host a variety of events.

The festival kicks off on January 22 and runs until January 26; book your tickets now and don’t miss out!

TradFest is produced by The Temple Bar Company with support from The Arts Council, Diageo, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Fingal County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dublin City Council, Culture Ireland, and RTE Supporting the Arts.