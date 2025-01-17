Search
Plans for drone food delivery hub at new Priory Market
Works ongoing at the Priory Market at Tallaght Enterprise Centre on Main Street Tallaght

Maurice GarveyJanuary 17, 2025 12:01 pm

PARTAS are seeking planning permission for a drone food delivery hub in Tallaght.

If approved, deliveries will be operated by Bobby Healy’s Manna Drones Delivery, from the Partas centre at Tallaght Enterprise Centre, Main Road.

