TradFest is ‘great success’ with 33 events taking place

TRADFEST coming to South Dublin for the first time ever was a “great success”, with 33 events taking place across 15 venues and weathering Storm Éowyn.

Between Thursday, January 22 and Sunday, January 26, international and local performers lit up audiences in Tallaght, Clondalkin, and Rathcoole, while county libraries and local businesses set up fringe events.

Aras Chrónáin in Clondalkin hosted two international folk music stars, Peggy Seeger and Ralph McTell, who had ‘conversations’ with life-long Irish fans on Friday.

Harp player Laoise Kelly kicked off the festival at the Round Tower Centre on Thursday, while female music band Systir performed in St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght on Friday.

Over the weekend, “80 American tourists, many of whom were a part of Milwaukee IrishFest” attended the Round Tower Centre and Áras Chrónáin according to SDCC.

They were entertained by Daoirí Farrell, Padraig Jack, Cuas, and Phelim Drew in Aras Chrónáin, and by Lorcán McMathuna and Martin Tourish at the Round Tower Centre.

The festival then reached the length and breadth of the county with more weekend performances at the Court of Petty Sessions in Rathcoole and an “extremely well attended” Family Céilí event in Glenasmole Community Centre at the foothills of the Dublin mountains.

‘Friends of Des Carty’ performed at the Dragon Inn in Tallaght on Friday evening just as Met Éireann lifted its Red Status wind warning, and a ‘Trad Trail’ of music and ballad sessions took place across six Clondalkin venues and pubs along the four days.

The Aon Scéal Café in Tallaght also worked with SDCC to “provide a performance outlet for local talent.”

Na Píobairí Uillean taught Clondalkin library members how to play Uileann pipes on Saturday, while an open session and a presentation on historical recordings was hosted by Tallaght library the same day.

Adults and children were welcomed to attend bodhrán workshops in Clondalkin library.

“The festival brought in a noticeable increase in the number of visitors to the area which is good for the local visitor economy,” said the Council.

“Many of the events were described as ‘sublime’ and ‘fantastic’ and were sold out.”