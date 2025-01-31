‘Great honour’ for local TD’s appointed Junior Ministers

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris with Emer Higgins as Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform, with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation, and eGovernment.

Two Fine Gael TDs from Dublin South-West and Mid-West constituencies were appointed Junior Ministers as government formation came to an end on Wednesday, January 29.

Dublin South-West TD Colm Brophy was given “responsibility for Migration” with his new role of Minister of State at the Department of Justice.

Originally from Cabinteely, Mr Brophy was a South Dublin County Councillor for eight years before grabbing a Dáil seat in 2016 and has been re-elected as a TD since then.

He previously served as Minister for the Diaspora and is married to another Fine Gael TD, Maeve O’Connell.

Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins is the new Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment.

Starting her political path in the student council in Holy Family CS, Rathcoole, Ms Higgins was co-opted as a South Dublin County Councillor in 2011 and was first elected as a TD in 2020.

She previously served at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

In a government formation that received backlash for its lack of gender balance, Ms Higgins is one of nine women appointed as ministers and junior ministers.

“It is a great honour and privilege to take on this role, and I want to sincerely thank the Tánaiste, Simon Harris, and my government colleagues for their trust and confidence in me,” she said.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of Dublin Mid-West who put their trust in me since I was first elected in 2020. They gave me the opportunity to be their representative, and I will continue to work hard to deliver real progress for our community and ensure that Dublin Mid-West is strongly represented locally and nationally.”

Ms Higgins said she will focus on reviewing the public procurement process, realising “the economic potential of the digital and AI revolution” and expanding digital government services.