Celebrating a Celtic Goddess

“THIS IS the sixth year of the festival in Clondalkin, and it is going from strength to strength,” says chief event organiser Caitriona Leavey of the Lá Fhéile Bríde Festival in Clondalkin, which celebrates Brigid, Celtic Goddess, Saint, and Imbolc, the arrival of Spring.

The festival will feature a host of family-friendly events, including storytelling, traditional craft-making workshops, a lively parade through the village, and a pilgrimage culminating at St Brigid’s Well.