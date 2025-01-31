Search
Council crews respond to 222 call outs during storm
A tree blocks Monastery Road during the storm

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 31, 2025 11:54 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council crews responded to 222 call outs for reported incidents during Storm Éowyn.

Over 150 trees fell or were damaged across the county, while sixty-two incidents damaged council houses’ roofs, windows, walls and guttering.

