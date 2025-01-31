Council crews respond to 222 call outs during storm
SOUTH Dublin County Council crews responded to 222 call outs for reported incidents during Storm Éowyn.
Over 150 trees fell or were damaged across the county, while sixty-two incidents damaged council houses’ roofs, windows, walls and guttering.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
