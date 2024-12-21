Two local men face charges following major Garda operation

TWO men have appeared in court following a major garda operation which led to multiple searches and the seizure of a gun and ammunition.

The men were allegedly found in a car along with a Glock handgun and ammunition when they were stopped by officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) on Rowlagh Avenue in Clondalkin, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening, December 17.

Declan Coulahan (45) of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght, and Michael Simpson (35) of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court following their arrest.

Both men face the same charges, possession of a “9mm Luger calibre Glock model 17 semi-automatic pistol” and 10 rounds of “9mm Luger calibre ammunition” on Tuesday evening.

Judge McHugh adjourned both cases until Monday in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

The arrest in Clondalkin on Tuesday night led to a major security operation and what gardai believe was the prevention of an “imminent threat to life.”

Following the interception of the vehicle by gardai on Tuesday, follow-up searches were conducted at 18 locations in the Dublin area and two cells at Portlaoise Prison.

Over 300 gardai were deployed in the course of the operation.

Following the arrest earlier this week, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, head of Organised & Serious Crime said they believe the firearm was “intended for use in the commission of murder(s).”