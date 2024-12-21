Funeral details released for Tallaght woman found dead in Gorey

THE funeral service for a young woman who was found dead in Wexford takes place this week in Tallaght.

Tributes have poured in for Paula Lawlor (32), who was found unresponsive at home in Gorey by emergency services shortly after 3am.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ms Lawlor, a mother of one, was formerly from Aylesbury in Tallaght.

A postmortem did not provide conclusive evidence that Ms Lawlor was the subject of a violent attack but investigations continue.

A man in his 30s, known to Ms Lawlor was arrested but later released without charge.

A message on RIP.ie said Paula Lawlor, of Gorey, Wexford, and formerly of Aylesbury, Tallaght, was the “beloved daughter of the late Sheila and Brendan and adored granddaughter of the late Eamon and Kathleen.”

“Paula will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family especially her adored daughter Layla Rose, all her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and wide circle of friends.”

A funeral service takes place in St Marks Church, Springfield, on Saturday, December 28.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.