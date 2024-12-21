UPDATED: Gardai investigating shooting in Clondalkin

UPDATE Saturday Dec 21, 5:00pm:

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in Clondalkin last night, Friday, December 20.

Gardai responded to reports of a shot fired in the Shancastle Close/Shancastle Avenue area at approximately 9.15pm.

A man (20s) subsequently presented at Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has since been examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

