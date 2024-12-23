Drinkaware this Christmas: Give your body time for alcohol to leave your system

Alcohol awareness charity Drinkaware is encouraging people to drink mindfully this festive season and to think ‘SANTA’.

In a campaign that was recently launched by the charity, they highlighted the acronym ‘SANTA’, which stands for Serving food, Accurate measuring, Non-alcoholic, Track your drinking, and Alcohol-free activities.

For serving food, Drinkaware is aiming to ensure that people keep their snacks well stocked over Christmas, as eating while drinking slows down how much you drink and helps with absorption.

Accurate measuring is necessary as free pouring drinks can lead to drinking above the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines, so drinkers are advised to use a measuring cup for all drinks.

Swapping an alcoholic drink for a non-alcoholic version is a sure-fire way to get into the festive spirit without having to endure the unwanted effects of alcohol the next day.

Tracking your drinking is a key part of mindfully consuming alcohol this Christmas, and Drinkaware Drinks Calculator is ideal for this, as it also outlines how long it’ll take for alcohol to leave your system.

Alcohol-free activities should also form part of your festive plans, with Drinkaware suggesting that people bake sweet treats, take part in a festive fun run, or host a non-alcoholic party.

A Drinkaware spokesperson said: “By thinking SANTA and following these tips, you can drink mindfully and enjoy a safe and happy Christmas.”