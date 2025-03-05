Search
Upgrading and extension of library to cost €946,000
Clondalkin Library on Monastery Road

Upgrading and extension of library to cost €946,000

Alessia MicalizziMarch 5, 2025 10:13 am

The extension and upgrading of Clondalkin library will be completed in 2026 and will approximately cost €946,000, announced South Dublin County Council.

SDCC presented a Part 8 for the project to the chamber for approval at the February Council meeting.

Read More


‘Respected barber’ jailed for holding almost €3m in cocaine

Clondalkin

A “respected barber” has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for holding almost €3 million worth of cocaine...

265 apartments at college are rejected

News

PLANS to build over 260 apartments on lands at Terenure College have been rejected by Dublin City Council.Applicant 1 Celbridge West Land...

Man (38) sent images of child abuse material to a woman he was seeing

Clondalkin

A man who sent images of child abuse material to a woman he was seeing at the time over a messaging service...

Blood test could allow for better diagnosis

News

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin, the Tallaght Institute of Memory & Cognition and St James’s Hospital are exploring the ability of a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST