Upgrading and extension of library to cost €946,000
The extension and upgrading of Clondalkin library will be completed in 2026 and will approximately cost €946,000, announced South Dublin County Council.
SDCC presented a Part 8 for the project to the chamber for approval at the February Council meeting.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
