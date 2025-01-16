Search
Vandalised park benches replaced

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 16, 2025 9:52 am

Three park benches had to be replaced by South Dublin County Council following vandalism in Ballymount Park, Kingswood.

Based on when the damages were reported, SDCC believe the vandalism was carried out on Thursday, January 2.

The benches were made unusable using a hatchet type implement, they explained, and have since been replaced.

Two trees were also damaged “by an unknown person/s using a hatchet or an axe.”

“One tree will recover but the second tree will have to be replaced.”

Kingswood Heights Residents Association expressed their disappointment at the “shocking criminal damage and destruction done to Ballymount Park” on their Facebook page.

“This is very worrying and disturbing,” they added.

A spokesperson for the residents group said that the incident was reported to the Gardaí and is currently under investigation.

South Dublin County Council called for members of the public who have any information to contact An Garda Síochána or SDCC Public Realm at publicrealm@sdublincoco.ie.

