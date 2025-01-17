Woman told to find hiding place for more than €417k to pay off drug debt

A woman told to find a hiding place for more than €417,000 of heroin in order to pay off her drug debt has been given a suspended sentence, reports David O’Sullivan and Fiona Ferguson.

Sharon Hickey (45), of Dolphins Barn, Kilmainhaim, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possessing 2.9kg of heroin for sale or supply outside the Lamplighter pub in Dublin 8 on April 12, 2022.

Judge Elma Sheahan imposed sentence on Monday having previously adjourned sentencing for a year on a probation bond after hearing evidence in the case.

Judge Sheahan noted that Hickey had made huge progress in the past year, is now drug free and was proactive in taking steps towards her recovery. The judge noted this had not been an easy achievement given that addiction was at the foundation of this offending.

Hickey is in full time employment and her risk of reoffending has reduced from moderate to low.

The judge took into account that she had admitted her role and expressed regret and remorse.

Judge Sheahan set a headline sentence of five years and, taking all matters into account, imposed a three year sentence which she suspended in full for four years At a hearing in December 2023, Garda Kerrie Sullivan told the court the pub was under surveillance when Hickey was seen being given a green Aldi bag by co-accused Gregory Dunne (39) of North Circular Road, Dublin 7.

Dunne was also seen handing Hickey cash. She then left to hail a taxi from a nearby cab rank.

Gardai were called and Hickey was intercepted when she exited the taxi a short distance away.

They found three packages of heroin in the bag she had been given. The drugs weighed 2.9kg and had a street value of €417,480. Hickey was also found to have €500 in cash.

She was arrested and detained. She made full admissions during interview and said she was aware that the packages contained drugs.

Hickey told gardai that she was told to find a hiding place for the drugs and that she would then be contacted at a later date.

Hickey said she had accrued a debt from bills, credit cards and drugs. In exchange for moving the drugs, she would be paid €500, which was the cash found in her possession, and her drug debt would be reduced.

Geraldine Small SC, defending, said at the sentence hearing in 2023 that Hickey “had a very difficult childhood” and “battled with addiction from an early stage.” She said the offence was something Hickey “deeply regrets.”

Ms Small told the court Hickey was a “woman who tried to advance herself” and had a certificate in addiction studies from the National University of Ireland, Maynooth.

She said that at the time of the offending, Hickey had “relapsed and accrued a debt as a consequence”. Ms Small said Hickey “undoubtedly has made a very big mistake” but asked the court “to be as lenient as you possibly can”.

Hickey’s co-accused Dunne (39) earlier pleaded guilty to possessing 2.9 kg of heroin for sale or supply outside the Lamplighter pub in Dublin 8 on April 12, 2022.

Dunne was handed an eight year sentence with the final year suspended on strict conditions by Judge Sheahan in October 2023.