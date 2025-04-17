Search
Woman who stole almost €23k from employer receives suspended sentence
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Woman who stole almost €23k from employer receives suspended sentence

Echo StaffApril 17, 2025 10:56 am

A woman who stole almost €23,000 from her employer has been given a suspended sentence, reports Eimear Dodd.

Natalie Brennan (33) was hired as a junior finance administrator at the College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland in 2014 and was considered an exemplary employee by her employers.

Read More


Special celebration to mark 40th anniversary of Collinstown Park CC

Clondalkin

SPECIAL celebrations are taking place at Collinstown Park Community College, as they mark its 40th anniversary with a reunion that brought together...

Giving a voice to the mothers who have lost their children

Clondalkin

An audio documentary giving voice to bereaved mothers who lost their children to suicide highlighted the need for more awareness and support.‘The...

Liffey Valley Easter Emporium in partnership with Butler’s Chocolate Café is Back

Clondalkin

The Easter holidays are in sight which means it’s time to shell-ebrate the return of the hugely popular Easter Emporium, bouncing back...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST