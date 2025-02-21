Works to resume on Active Travel Scheme to ‘redistribute road space’
SOUTH Dublin County Council announced it will resume works on the Castletymon Road Active Travel Scheme this week.
Castletymon Road Active Travel Scheme is a walking and cycling scheme that will “redistribute road space” on the Castletymon Road, Tallaght.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Concerns over apartment plans at old Ulster Bank siteNews
A NUMBER of submissions have been lodged in relation for plans for the proposed development at the former Ulster Bank on Main...
Safe School Zones Programme to extend its reach to seven other schoolsNews
Seven schools in Tallaght are to become part of South Dublin County Council’s ‘Safe School Zones Programme’ to have road safety around...
‘Outrage’ 224 households issued with notice to quitNews
A notice to quit was issued by private landlords to 224 households across South Dublin in 2024.South Dublin County Council released the...
Teen (19) jailed for throwing petrol bomb at St John’s HouseNews
A teenager who threw petrol bombs into a building that had been earmarked for asylum seekers, causing €28,000 worth of damage, has...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.