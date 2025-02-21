Search
Works to resume on Active Travel Scheme to ‘redistribute road space’
Works will resume on the Castletymon Scheme this week

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 21, 2025 1:19 pm

SOUTH Dublin County Council announced it will resume works on the Castletymon Road Active Travel Scheme this week.

Castletymon Road Active Travel Scheme is a walking and cycling scheme that will “redistribute road space” on the Castletymon Road, Tallaght.

