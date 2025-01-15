Search
Zambra named coach at Rovers
Stephanie Zambra has been announced as the coach of Shamrock Rovers women’s first team this week

Echo StaffJanuary 15, 2025 4:06 pm

It HAS been a busy week for Shamrock Rovers women’s team in pre-season in the build up to their new campaign.

The club announced this week that former Ireland player Stephanie Zambra will be coach of their women’s first team.

Zambra retired from club football last year and will certainly bring plenty of experience to the Rovers squad.

Speaking on the appointment, Collie O’Neill said: “I am delighted to have Steph join our coaching setup, or as we like to say, she has now joined the dark side!

“Steph has had a fantastic playing career and brings a wealth of experience to our team.

“She will be a vital member of our coaching staff.

“Her knowledge and perspective of the game will add a dimension to our existing structure.

“She is sure to be a manager in the future.”

Stephanie Zambra said: ”I’m delighted to be part of the coaching staff for this coming season.

“Having being involved in this team the last two seasons as a player it’s exciting to take on a new role and continue the journey with the squad.

“I want to thank the club and Collie for the opportunity to be part of the staff and I hope to contribute to a successful season.”

Experienced player Aine O’Gorman has also confirmed that she will be playing for another season with Collie O’Neill’s side.

 

