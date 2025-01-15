Average earnings of all females in South Dublin County Council is 9.77% higher than males
SOUTH Dublin County Council has recently published their latest annual Gender Pay Gap Report, highlighting the percentage difference between what men and women are paid on average in the organisation, irrespective of roles or levels.
The 2024 report shows a Gender Pay Gap of -9.77%. This figure reflects the fact that the average earnings of all females in South Dublin County Council is 9.77% higher than the average earnings of all males in the organsation.